Tinubu’s first year marked by significant victory over Boko Haram —SGF Akume

President Bola Tinubu has successfully defeated Boko Haram terrorists within his first year in office, according to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

Akume made this announcement, on Thursday, during a book launch in Abuja, celebrating President Tinubu’s accomplishments since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

This development coincides with the Defence Headquarters’ revelation that 103 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to the Nigerian military in Borno State between May 21 and May 23, 2024.

According to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the surrendered terrorists and their families include 13 adult males, 29 adult females, and 61 children, who turned themselves in to troops in Mafa, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno Local Government Areas of Borno State.

Buba said, “Between May 21 and May 23, 2024, a total of 103 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist fighters and their families comprising of 13 adult males, 29 adult females, and 61 children surrendered to troops in Mafa, Bama, Gwoza, and Monguno LGAs of Borno State.”

However, a statement issued on Thursday by John Ameh, media aide to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nicholas Ella, said Akume lauded Tinubu for defeating Boko Haram, adding that the criminal activities of kidnappers are also being tackled by law enforcement agents.

Akume said, “There is no one that is in doubt of President Bola Tinubu’s giant strides in the last year. The federal government under President Tinubu’s leadership has defeated Boko Haram terrorists.”

This significant milestone underscores the Tinubu administration’s commitment to combating terrorism and restoring security in the Northeast region.

The surrender of over 100 terrorists and their families marks a substantial blow to Boko Haram’s operations and a testament to the military’s efforts to root out insurgency. As President Tinubu’s first year in office comes to a close, this achievement highlights his administration’s progress in addressing the nation’s security challenges.

