Politics
Tinubu’s Fulani support group decries insecurity, killings
A Fulani support group for the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Association of Matasan Fulani of Nigeria (AMFON), has decried the escalating insecurity and killings in the country and called on the former Lagos State Governor to put the issue in the front burner if he becomes President.
The group made the call on Sunday while addressing newsmen during a meeting in Okene, Kogi State where it announced its support for Tinubu’s candidacy.
Secretary-General of the AMFON, Aliyu Ibrahim-Shaibu, who spoke on behalf of the group, said they had decided to rally round Tinubu as he has all it takes to tackle insecurity in the country.
“As Fulanis, we are not happy with the incessant killings of innocent people by heartless criminal elements across the country and condemn it in strong terms,” Aliyu said.
“We are so worried by the number of people that are being killed on a daily basis, therefore we call on the Federal Government to rise to the occasion and bring the perpetrators to book.
“The aim of our gathering here today is to mobilise for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and ensure that he secures significant votes from us. He has what it takes to deal with insecurity in Nigeria. So we are calling on all Fulani people in Nigeria to vote for Tinubu in 2023,” he added.
