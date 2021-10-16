Tinubu’s loyalists boycott congress as APC executive emerges through consensus in Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted the consensus option in Saturday’s state congress in Ekiti State.

In the exercise held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti and supervised by the Alhaji Yusuf Galambi-led National Congress Committee, all the 36 members of the state executive committee emerged through voice votes.

However, members of the South-West Agenda for 2023, the political support group for the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, boycotted the exercise.

Hon. Paul Omotoso was returned as the APC chairman in Ekiti while Sola Elesin retained his position as Deputy Chairman.

Others are – Segun Dipe (Publicity Secretary), Mrs. Asinkun Sunday (Youth Leader), Mrs. Mary Afuye (Women Leader), Barr. Wale Adeyeye (Legal Adviser), Isaac Fayiba (Organising Secretary), Omotayo, Kolawole (Welfare Officer), Odekunle Raphael Bankole (Vice-Chairman Central), Biodun Fatile (Treasurer), Akindele Akinbobola (Vice-Chairman, South), and Ayo Kolawole (Vice Chairman, North).

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who addressed the party supporters at the end of the congress, expressed happiness at the smooth conduct of the exercise.

He urged the APC executive committee in Ekiti to work hard and unify the party ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Fayemi said: “In this congress, all the available positions were resolved consensually and this brought about this peace. That is what we are in Ekiti APC. We are about peace, unity, and unanimity of purpose. I am happy that this goes without any disturbance.

“I appreciate the State and National Congress Committees for doing a good job.

“The elected executive has a lot of work to do. The INEC has announced the date of our governorship election. Our prayers, determination, and commitment should be that the next governor of this state will come from APC.”

