Tinubu’s minister promises comprehensive reforms in Immigration, NSCDC, 2 others

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Sunday promised to undertake comprehensive reforms in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and three other agencies in the ministry to enhance their operational capabilities.

In a public address in Abuja, the minister listed the other agencies to include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOs), the Federal Fire Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The former member of the House of Representatives was one of the 45 ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu last Monday.

Tunji-Ojo said he would ensure the government’s promises translated into meaningful action for the benefit of Nigerians.

The minister, who promised to spearhead the move for the decongestion of correctional centres, said the government would provide inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

He said: “I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our NIS, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unblock all bottlenecks of passport collections.

READ ALSO: Tinubu accepts invite to meet US President Biden over Niger coup

“We will also ensure that other issues associated with the service in general are under control

“We hope to groom inmates and help to ensure proper re-integration into the society.”

“We will do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in the nation’s fire service centres and turn around the response time to say 15 minutes.

“The commitment further reflects the administration’s recognition of the critical role played by the service in safeguarding citizens and infrastructure.”

“We will ensure that in terms of protection of national assets, it’s expected of the NSCDC to respond and ensure that our national assets are well protected.

“I assure Nigerians that under my leadership as the minister of interior, I will not rest on my promise of taking a clue from the zeal, determination and commitment of the President.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now