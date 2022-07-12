Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim choice a masterstroke —Gov Yahaya

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya says the choice of former Governor of Borno State, Sen Kashim Shettima as the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a masterstroke and right decision that would facilitate the party’s smooth sailing to victory in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

The choice of Shettima as running mate by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has thrown up various debates and opinions, over a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

On his part, Governor Inuwa, while reacting to the development, noted that as a committed and loyal party man, Sen. Shettima was a great asset to the ruling party and would add immeasurable value to the APC presidential ticket.

Read also:2023: Gov Inuwa directs aspiring appointees, public servants to resign

He said “Asiwaju will not have made a better choice. The former Borno State Governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the Jagaban”.

While congratulating the one time Chairman of the Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, Inuwa said with his background as former lecturer, banker, agricultural economist, ex-governor and parliamentarian with visionary and patriotic ideologies, Sen. Shettima would be a ’round peg in a round hole’ as a vice president.

Governor Inuwa noted that: “the Tinubu/Shettima ticket was an excellent combination that has already given APC an upper hand and set the opposition off- balance as we approach the elections”.

He reassured of his personal commitment and support of the APC in Gombe State to the Tinubu/Shettima ticket as well as victory for the party in 2023, emphasizing that “Gombe is a strong APC base and we shall deploy our political arsenals to ensure sweeping victory for our great party at all levels” as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now