Tinubu’s political pedigree an asset for effective governance in Nigeria —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria will benefit immensely from the political experience and pedigree of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he finally takes over from May 29.

Buhari stated this in a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

The President, who saluted the former Lagos State governor, insisted he possesses the requisite skills needed to consolidate on his achievements.

He said: “As the President-elect prepares to take over mantle of leadership at 71, the President affirms that his political pedigree from the 90’s, active role in party politics, being elected Senator and later Governor of Lagos State, and diligent involvement in structure of leadership at the Executive and Legislative levels for many years, will serve as asset for good and effective governance.

“President Buhari believes Asiwaju’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that will shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in people-first development and infrastructure.”

