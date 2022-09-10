Tinubu’s presidential ambition driven by sense of entitlement— Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Yesufu, a political activist, on Saturday, launched an attack on the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over what she described as his lack of physical wherewithal to lead Nigeria.

In a video posted on her social media page, Aisha said Tinubu’s presidential bid was simply driven by utter sense of entitlement.

Aisha’s stance was a reaction to the argument by some Nigerians slamming those mocking the presidential candidate over his ill health.

The co-convener of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, however, said the APC national leader had no business contesting for presidency.

She added that Nigeria was deserving of leaders mentally and physically alert enough to govern.

She said: “Tinubu is the one mocking Nigerians right now. You can’t tell people not to talk on issues that would eventually affect their lives and those of generations to come. You can’t have someone who clearly doesn’t have the capacity to lead the nation, coming out because of a sense of entitlement. If he had put Nigeria first, he shouldn’t have been running for president. Everybody has the right to contest, it’s a free world. But people also have the right to point out what’s not working out well.

“When some decides he would truncate the lives, definitely people would talk and fight back. People are taking on what is feasible given the demands of the head of government. Presidency is not where you’ll go and be taking pictures and traveling from one country to another. It needs a whole lot of mental, physical and psychological readiness.

“We don’t need people who don’t care about what Nigerians feel and how they are affected. The country has suffered a lot and to go and put in a situation where it would make it worse, people must talk. People have the right to demand what is right.”

