Tinubu’s proposed museum, Farida Waziri’s next move, Yemi Alade & Anglique Kidjo’s collaboration, MI’s triple album and all the scoops that got tongues wagging

As a tribute for his great vision for Nigeria’s politics, a Nigerian artist and photographer, Adeniji Adekunle, is proposing the creation of a Museum model dedicated to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

We gather that the proposed structure to be named Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Museum and Leadership Centre will be an innovative table top and wall exhibit which will showcase the past and present of the former Lagos State governor in pictures, drawings, newspaper publications and items that have a lot to say about him.

Adeniji Adekunle also revealed that the museum which can also be called JAGABAN Museum will also feature the collection of iconic and remarkable pictures, items and historical events in Lagos and Nigeria’s politics.

YEMI ALADE & ANGELIQUE KIDJO

Sensational singer, Yemi Alade got many excited when she released the visuals for her new track titled ‘Shekere’, featuring legendary Beninese singer/songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the brand new song ‘Shekere’ is the sixth single off Yemi Alade’s recently released fourth studio collection, which she aptly titled ‘Woman of Steel’.

Moments after she shared the YouTube link of the video on social media, the singer was inundated with messages from her fans across the globe who were impressed with her collaboration with the four-time Grammy Award winner.

The classic video now joins Yemi Alade’s elite list of catchy visuals which made her the first and only female Afro-pop artiste to have over 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and a total cumulative visual stream of over 400 million views on the platform.

SAM ADEYEMI

The founder and Senior Pastor, Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, turned 53-years-old recently with colleagues, friends, relations and his church members wishing him all the best as he turned a year older.

Chief among those was his wife who, Nike, who celebrated him in a special way by taking to social media to share, photos of herself and husband on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In the special message penned on Instagram, Nike, who is a Co-founder and Deputy Senior Pastor of the church called Adeyemi her “lover, leader and bestie, gist partner, prayer partner, travel partner, life partner” and prayed for a long and fulfilled life.

She also posted a family picture taken 13 years ago, saying: “We forget not! The children and I are grateful for the grace to support your calling, thanks for supporting me, and each of us too. I love you handsome!”

MR EAZI & TEMI OTEDOLA

The relationship between musician Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, and his girlfriend/fashion entrepreneur, Temi Otedola, is waxing stronger to say the least after the pair celebrated three years together in a romantic relationship.

The love affair between the pair is to some extent proving that some celebrities are capable of sustaining controversy-free relationships especially as many celebrity affairs fail within a short space of time due to irreconcilable differences.

Reports say that the development has forced Temi’s elder sister, DJ Cuppy, who once dated former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, to vow that she was going to find herself a boyfriend as soon as possible.

FARIDA WAZIRI

Former Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mrs. Farida Wazirin is set to drag the movers and shakers in politics, society and corporate Nigeria under one roof.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the Ladi Kwali Halls and Conference Centre, Sheraton Hotels, Abuja, will come alive on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, when Mrs. Farida Waziri will stage the public presentation of her debut memoir, One Step Ahead-Life As A Spy, Detective And Anti-Graft Czar.

Reports say Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former First Lady, Hajia Turai Yar’Adua, many state governors, ministers, top security chiefs and captains of industry will be among high profile guests invited for the public presentation.

Reports also say Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr. Mathew Kukah, who is earmarked as the guest speaker, will speak on the topic: Is corruption a biological necessity or a political invention?, while Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina has been listed as the book’s reviewer.

IBRAHIM OBANIKORO

Serving lawmaker, Ibrahim Obanikoro, representing Eti-Osa Constituency II, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, recently reached out through an empowerment programme basically aimed at alleviating poverty, enhancing human capital development.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that Ibrahim and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) staged its first of its kind empowerment programme for members of the constituency.

Reports say financial grants were given to petty traders to support and grow their businesses while motorbikes were donated to resident associations and some security operatives to aid security activities in their communities.

Speaking at the event, Obanikoro, who is a beneficiary of the ‘Not too Young to Rule’ campaign said that he was happy for finally living his passion of representing the people.

AISHA BABANGIDA

The city of Abuja witnessed the convergence of recognized female personalities when Hajia Aisha Babangida, daughter of late First Lady, Maryam Babangida, brought together former and present first ladies among others, under one umbrella of Women Network Alliance.

The event which was powered by the Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman according to reports was staged to jaw-jaw on the essence of motherhood in nation building.

Speaking at the event which had in attendance former First Ladies from 1960 to date, with the current First Lady, Aisha Buhari as the Chief Host, including HEs Hajia Turai Yar’adua, Patience Jonathan, Aisha Babangida, the Chief Convener, said that the forum was held; “principally in remembrance to my late mother HE Maryam Babangida.

MI

The rap scene in Nigeria is about to get more competitive after Chocolate City head honcho MI (Mr Incredible), revealed that he is about to drop fresh rap collections before the year runs out.

MI excited scores of his fans when he informed on social media platform, Twitter that he is working on the release of three rap albums before the month of December, while he was responding to a question posed by a fan.

“Chairman MI Abaga, it’s 2020. It’s a beautiful year. Please give us 4 albums, one for each quarter of the year; or just two albums, one for each half of the year, or just 1 album… Just give us something, please,” the fan on Twitter said.

Reacting to the request by the fan, MI tweeted back saying: “I think I can do three, but let’s not jink it.”

