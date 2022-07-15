Tinubu’s running mate, Shettima urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment ahead of 2023 elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, on Friday urged Nigerians to shun politics of religious sentiment ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former Borno State governor made the call when he hosted members of the APC Professionals` Forum in Abuja.

He challenged Nigerians to be more concerned about how to develop the country rather than engaging in religious sentiments.

He stressed that the world had gone past religious sentiment, hence the need for the country to focus on moving to the industrial age.

The APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, picked the former governor as his running mate last Sunday.

The ruling party’s decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket has attracted backlash in the country, especially among the Christian community.

Shettima said: “I feel highly honoured and am delighted to receive you in my humble abode, the world is changing, the world has moved from agricultural age to industrial age.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s choice of Muslim running mate a disastrous error – ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

“And now we are in the knowledge driven age, in other clans, people are talking of nano technology, biotechnology, and quick data and of artificial intelligence.

“While we are busy here talking about headsmen, farmers/herders clash, rural banditry, kidnapping and battling with Boko Haram and talking about religious mix.

“The task before us is to transform this nation into a just and fair society where everyone will have a sense of belonging.

“We should learn to accommodate and embrace each other.”

Shettima said his combination with Tinubu would provide quality leadership to Nigerians more than any religious sentiment.

The ex-governor added: “I want to reassure Nigerians that; they are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country, has he started with Islamising his own family.

“Asiwaju Bola Amed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children, he was the first governor to hand-over mission schools to the owners, and he has groomed people from all works of life.

“One of his commissioners while he was governor of Lagos State was from Katsina State and another one was from Delta, he also had a special adviser of an Igbo extraction.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now