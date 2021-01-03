Tinubu’s son dismisses claim on APC chieftain’s COVID-19 status as fake report

Seyi, son of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed as a fake report, claim that his father had contracted COVID-19 and currently receiving treatment in France.

Report had emerged on Sunday that the ex-Lagos State governor had tested positive for the virus.

Seyi, who reacted to the claim on his Instagram page, urged Nigerians to disregard the report.

He also quoted one of his father’s aides, Tunde Rahman, as saying that Tinubu has undergone COVID-19 test at least 15 times in the past and turned out negative result on each occasion.

Rahman, who had also dismissed the claim on his Facebook page, said Tinubu is in the United Kingdom resting.

He said: “That’s a lie from the pit of hell. Asiwaju Tinubu is very okay. He is very fine and not sick.

“He (Tinubu) does not have COVID-19. If you must know, we have done the COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask. But he has been certified negative 15 times.

“Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in the information you talked about.”

