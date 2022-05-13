Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jibrin, joins NNPP

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, formally joined the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Friday.

Jubrin, who was the Director-General of Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 presidential campaign support team, had last weekend declared his intention to quit the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the announcement, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, directed the APC in the state to meet the ex-lawmaker and convinced him on the need to stay with the party and work for its success in next year’s election.

However, it appears that the talk between the parties had broken down with the exit of Jubrin from the ruling party.

The NNPP confirmed the ex-lawmaker’s switch on its Twitter handle Friday.

