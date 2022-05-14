Tinubu’s supporter, Abdulmumin Jubrin, reveals why he dumped APC

A former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has explained why he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jibrin, who was a Director-General of Bola Tinubu 2023 Campaign Support Team, formally joined the NNPP on Friday.

He declared his intention to leave the party last week.

However, a last minute move by the APC and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to convince him on the need to stay with the party and work for its success in the 2023 general elections hit a brick wall, paving the way for its eventual exit from the party.

Jubrin, who confirmed his switch to the party led by the ex-Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in a statement on Saturday, however said he had no problem with Tinubu but with Ganduje.

The ex-lawmaker said he had a miserable seven years stint in the APC due to the overbearing attitude of the party’s leaders in Kano State.

He said: “In my twenty-three years of postgraduate experience, the last seven years were my most unremarkable, so much that my long-established career almost reached a point of utter implosion.

“The horrifying disappointments of my past seven years revolved around this character who’s determined to destroy anybody that activates his glaring inferiority complex. His sadistic instincts make him quite a frightening ally, so much that he feels the need to treat his allies as the marginalized black Africans in apartheid-era South Africans to feel a sense of superiority and misguided advantage. I dedicated everything to the political interests of this man, but he kept asking for more. This circus became too embarrassing that I had to take a step back for soul-searching to redeem myself. There’s a difference between service for the common good and a quest to be worshipped by one’s allies. We must never confuse loyalty with slavery.

“This man yearned for that and put me through a mentally draining phase in my life that I had to step aside to reflect on my political choices. It’s unsurprising that all his political principals and lieutenants are deserting him, and he risks becoming an island at the end of his stewardship.

“When he tried to lure me back a few days ago in a lengthy phone conversation, I asked him a question to stir up deep introspection on his demoralizing interpersonal relations. I asked if, as a father, he would want others to treat his children in the fashion he treats us his political allies and lieutenants. At the appropriate time, I intend to discuss the viciousness of this man in detail.

“However, my exit from the APC means I have ceased to be involved in the presidential campaign of Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The fact is no individual can be a significant minus in Asiwaju’s campaign. The campaign is armor-built and designed to excel even without me. Based on the passion and dedication of the team invested in his aspiration, not even Asiwaju can stop his campaign let alone an Abdulmumin Jibrin.

“I want to appeal to the public to avoid overestimating my relevance to the team and stop the rumour and creating all sorts of theories around this matter. I have my value but it will not take away anything from the menu I saw on the BAT campaign table.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me clarify that I have no problem whatsoever with Asiwaju. We have never for once had issues. My problems were local and all politics are local. Asiwaju took a sincere interest in me and gave me the free hands to participate in his project, and my exit from the party doesn’t erase my respect for him and belief in his capacity and vision to redeem the fortunes of Nigeria.”

