News
Tinubu’s victory will actualise Kolmani oil exploration —Gombe govt
Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that the emergence of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will actualise oil exploration in the state.
The governor stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday at his residence, saying Tinubu’s victory was for all Nigerians and people of the state, especially with the ongoing oil exploration in the Kolmani oilfields in Akko LGA of the state.
Governor Yahaya added that the Kolmani oilfields would be realised and made to benefit the economy of the entire country under Tinubu’s presidency, who had visited the state several times before the election.
“About 90 per cent or 99 per cent of the economy now relies on oil and gas. What we have there and the plans we have for it and the support leaning towards the private sector development of Kolmani oilfields will be fast-tracked under Tinubu,” the governor said.
READ ALSO:Police arrest suspected robber using tricycle to operate, his receiver in Gombe
He also urged members of the APC to remain strong, adding that despite losing most of the seats in the National Assembly, the state was able to deliver the minimum 25 per cent requirement to the president-elect.
The governor said he was confident of winning a second term of office in the March 11 governorship poll, as it had realised the mistake it made in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.
“We are determined, especially with the encouragement and the will that has developed in our people, after the success at the national level, meaning with President-elect Tinubu, definitely we shall be stronger and we shall work harder to deliver Gombe State to the APC,” the governor said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...