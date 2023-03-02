Tinubu’s victory will actualise Kolmani oil exploration —Gombe govt

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that the emergence of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will actualise oil exploration in the state.

The governor stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday at his residence, saying Tinubu’s victory was for all Nigerians and people of the state, especially with the ongoing oil exploration in the Kolmani oilfields in Akko LGA of the state.

Governor Yahaya added that the Kolmani oilfields would be realised and made to benefit the economy of the entire country under Tinubu’s presidency, who had visited the state several times before the election.

“About 90 per cent or 99 per cent of the economy now relies on oil and gas. What we have there and the plans we have for it and the support leaning towards the private sector development of Kolmani oilfields will be fast-tracked under Tinubu,” the governor said.

He also urged members of the APC to remain strong, adding that despite losing most of the seats in the National Assembly, the state was able to deliver the minimum 25 per cent requirement to the president-elect.

The governor said he was confident of winning a second term of office in the March 11 governorship poll, as it had realised the mistake it made in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

“We are determined, especially with the encouragement and the will that has developed in our people, after the success at the national level, meaning with President-elect Tinubu, definitely we shall be stronger and we shall work harder to deliver Gombe State to the APC,” the governor said.

