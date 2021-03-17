Tired of celebrity lifestyle, ex-BBNaija housemate, Kaisha, pleads for her old life back | Ripples Nigeria

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kaisha Umaru has taken to social media to urge for her old life back.

Kaisha participated in the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija. Although she didn’t emerge victoriously, she has remained one of the most popular housemates from the edition.

In a recent post on social media, the 25-year-old reality star stated that all that glitters is not gold.

According to the reality star and entrepreneur, she is tired of the celebrity lifestyle; she stated that she wants her regular life back.

She made this statement on the social media platform, Twitter during the early hours of Wednesday, March 17.

‘I need my old life back!! , not all that glitters is gold”she tweeted

