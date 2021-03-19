Tissot Watches: Everything You Need to Know About the Brand | Ripples Nigeria

If you’re looking for another luxurious watch brand added to your collection, you should try to consider picking a Tissot watch. These Swiss watches are always best known for their high-quality components and sophisticated details. The brand also offers each style of a timepiece, including sports, dress, and almost everything you need.

What makes them stand out from different watches is their outstanding balance among durability and elegance. They’re made with scratch-resistance sapphire precious stone glass and top-notch materials for watch brands. It also goes with saying that Tissot watches are finely created, as they added the innovation and movements found in more expensive timepieces. To guide you to know more about this luxurious watch brand, we have listed everything you need to know. So just keep scrolling!

Types of Tissot Watches

The company offers four types of Tissot Watches where its customers can freely choose what they want. They ensure that each of these timepieces is made of high-quality materials that come with sophisticated and unique features.

Dress watches

This type of watch offers a chic and rich vibe. It is always made from gold, stainless steel, and sometimes, a leather type. All timepieces belonging to this type features a jewelry-inspired design twitch makes them very distinct compared to other styles.

Sports watches

These styles are produced using high-quality and water-resistant materials such as nylon, rubber, and stainless steel. Tissot sports watches timepieces are all made of balanced modern functionality that comes with curb appeal, so they’re well-known options for the individuals who invest wholeheartedly in their watches.

Field watches

These types of Tissot watches are produced using an exceptional combination of stainless steel and leather materials. Their designs are mainly centered on the essentials, so field watches are prominent for individuals who prefer to own simple and everyday styles of watches.

5. Aviator watches

This other type of Tissot watches are produced using stainless steel and leather and have faced enormous numbers. They likewise include small dials like those found in a cockpit. Aviator timepieces are perfect for individuals who value finely tuned watches with more detail and functionality.

Features

Tissot watches always come with unique and elegant features, making them one of the luxurious brands worth buying. To know every detail of this timepiece’s features, we listed all the essential information.

Cases

Contingent upon the style, Tissot timepiece’s cases range in size from 15 to 42 millimeters. In general, ladies’ styles will be on the smaller side, between the range of 26 and 29 millimeters, while men’s watches usually measure from 37 to 39 millimeters.

For the materials they use, Tissot uses only the best, which is the reason you’ll discover cases made of stainless steel for outrageous durability. Top-of-the-line Tissot styles are typically gold-plated for a delicate completion, though sports styles are sometimes covered with PVD for added durability.

Complications

Regarding watches, complications are something worth having; it’s a term that best describes features in a watch other than reading a time. The brand is devoted to offering an assortment of complications in their watch styles, a considerable lot of which are accessible even at the lower end of their price range.

The Date is the most well-known complication in Tissot watches. A few styles incorporate various time zone capabilities as well. The chronograph is a stopwatch, while the tachymeter estimates speed or distance with a unique edge around the case.

Band styles

The brand offers a wide assortment of watch band styles, and they once in a while combine materials for a strained, modern appearance. The most popular styles are metal and leather styles, while nylon and rubber are great options for some Tissot sports and field watches. As far as closure style, Tissot timepieces will have either ornate clasps or traditional buckles.

Effortless style

Tissot’s way of dealing with style is like its way of dealing with innovation because it is consistently on top of things. While their sportier models get a lot of consideration, their vintage dress watches, pocket watches, and smart-casual pieces are equally high in demand.

Movement

Before you settle on an ultimate decision on a Tissot watch, ensure you decide its type of movement – which pertains to the mechanisms that control the watch. Mechanical or manual watches will require every day winding for precise timekeeping, while automatic watches wind themselves. Quartz styles depend on watch batteries, which last between a half year and 2 years before a replacement need.

Price

Tissot dress timepieces that come with leather bands cost between $180 and $7,000. Field watches cost between $350 and $1,200. Sports watches run somewhere between $200 and $3,000, while dress watches have a wide reach somewhere between $180 and $7,000.

Leading the Technology Revolution

Like time itself, innovation doesn’t keep an eye out for anybody, and Tissot has always prided and valued themselves on their progressive craftsmanship techniques. Since the first-ever launch of their noteworthy dual time-zone pocket watch in 1853, the brand has had plenty of firsts, including the Tissot Navigator made in 1951, which was the primary automated watch a 24-time zone displayed without any control or manipulation.

Today, the brand is known for its creative Tissot T-contact innovation, a multifunction feature that uses touch screen innovation to work a few nifty devices. These features incorporate a compass, altimeter, barometer, and backlight and have become popular by appearances in action movies like Die Another Day and Tomb Raider. The brand’s connection with the world of sport goes a lot farther than sponsorship. They work closely with a wide range of sporting bodies to constantly improve innovation to precisely record timings across various sports.

In a Nutshell

Tissot is best known as a Swiss brand that has a great reputation. The brand always ensures to do an extraordinary job to offer a wide collection of timepieces. Their timepieces are as durable and elegant as those other expensive luxurious brands. Opting for Tissot watches will be a great choice you have, as you’ll get a timepiece that comes with a reasonable price.

Join the conversation

Opinions