Tit for tat, as Atiku, Ayu jettison Gov Makinde’s campaign kickoff

The ongoing feud within the Peoples Democratic Party was further deepened on Thursday, as the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, were absent at the commencement of the campaign of Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor.

Makinde, who is seeking a re-election on the platform of the PDP, began his campaign at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, on Thursday.

Governors on the party’s platform arrived at the campaign venue in a black minibus after several hours of waiting by both supporters and chieftains loyal to the governor.

Other members of the G5 Group — Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) — were also present at the event to show support for their comrade.

The G5 had demanded the exit of Ayu as the party’s national chairman while refusing to support Atiku Abubakar due to disagreements over the party’s zoning principle. The five governors have so far ignored Atiku’s campaign train.

Former governors Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo) and Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti) were also present at the rally and wore the customized outfit worn by the G5 governors.

Meanwhile, during the programme, supporters at a point started shouting Atiku! Atiku!! Atiku !!!

Speaking at the rally, the Rivers State governor, Wike urged the people to re-elect Makinde, adding that the Oyo governor will communicate the preferred candidate of the G5 governors to them.

“Let me thank you (referring to the crowd) for making the assurance available in person of a dependable and young man you can trust, a young man you can go home with your two eyes closed, a young man when he tells you Yes, his Yes is Yes, when he tells you No, it’s No. And that is why he is one of those (Integrity Group) who believes in fairness. equity and justice.

“I do not want to market a weak product. Do you want to market a weak product?

“The people of Oyo have spoken that it is PDP. Vote for Seyi as governor, vote for House of Reps, vote for NASS (National Assembly). The other one (presidency), Seyi, will talk to you,” Wike said.

