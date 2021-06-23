Tithing a sin —Daddy Freeze

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that it is a sin to pay tithe.

The media personality made this shocking statement in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the On air-personality, the payment of tithe is unlawful, hence, people should desist from practicing the popular principle.

Tithe can be described as the tenth part of the increase arising from the profits of land and stock, allotted to the clergy for their support, or devoted to religious or charitable uses.

Read also: Daddy Freeze says there are ‘things God cannot do’

Freeze’s post came in reaction to American preacher, Pastor Mike Murdoch’s claim of tithe being a forever seed with a harvest which never ends.

According to him, there is no scriptural record of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes.

The media personality wrote;

“Of course the harvest for teachers like these is forever. Them go dey milk Una dey go. What a joke!

“Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non Jewish Christians paying tithes”.

By Adekunle Fajana…

Join the conversation

Opinions