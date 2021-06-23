Entertainment
Tithing a sin —Daddy Freeze
Controversial Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that it is a sin to pay tithe.
The media personality made this shocking statement in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the On air-personality, the payment of tithe is unlawful, hence, people should desist from practicing the popular principle.
Tithe can be described as the tenth part of the increase arising from the profits of land and stock, allotted to the clergy for their support, or devoted to religious or charitable uses.
Read also: Daddy Freeze says there are ‘things God cannot do’
Freeze’s post came in reaction to American preacher, Pastor Mike Murdoch’s claim of tithe being a forever seed with a harvest which never ends.
According to him, there is no scriptural record of Non-Jewish Christians paying tithes.
The media personality wrote;
“Of course the harvest for teachers like these is forever. Them go dey milk Una dey go. What a joke!
“Tithing is a sinful practice that carries a curse for Christians. There is no scriptural record of Non Jewish Christians paying tithes”.
By Adekunle Fajana…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....