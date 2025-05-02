Tiv farmers protest alleged land seizure by Nasarawa govt

Anger and tension gripped Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State as hundreds of Tiv farmers staged a protest in Lafia, accusing the state government of forcibly acquiring their ancestral farmlands without consultation.

The demonstrators, representing communities including Ayakeke, Osula, China, Shankodi, Udugh, Ikychiha, Utsuwa, and Daura, carried placards and chanted songs of resistance against what they described as an attempt to dispossess them of their heritage under the guise of agricultural development.

Benjamin Tyoga, the protesters’ spokesperson, voiced their grievances: “We no longer trust the governor’s assurances. These lands belong to our ancestors. If the government truly meant well, we should have been consulted before he came to inspect the area. Instead, we only heard about it after officials began visiting our lands.”

The farmers expressed outrage at Governor Abdullahi Sule’s insistence on dealing with community leaders rather than engaging directly with affected landowners. “We are the people affected. Why must we send leaders? If he truly wanted to hear us, he would address us directly. This is pure land seizure, and we will not accept it,” Tyoga declared.

Women and elders joined the protest, with Mrs. Terhemba Iveren emphasizing the cultural significance of the land: “This land is our home, our story. You can’t just take it without dialogue. We are not saying we don’t want development, but it should not come at the cost of our existence.”

In response, Governor Sule called for calm while defending the government’s position: “Let your leaders come and speak with me. Don’t send troublemakers. If you send troublemakers, it will be difficult for us to have peace.”

He maintained that all land legally belongs to the state government but promised consideration for compensation.

However, community leaders remained unconvinced. Iorliam Aondofa demanded proper consultation: “The governor must return and meet us in a town hall, not just visit the land and leave. Everyone must be allowed to speak. That is how democracy works.”

Land rights activist Comrade Isaac Gbande warned of potential escalation: “This is more than a development policy—it’s a human rights issue. The government must obtain free, prior, and informed consent before displacing communities. Anything less will lead to resistance.”

The standoff continues as farmers vow to protect their livelihoods, while the state government maintains its development agenda could benefit all parties if properly implemented. Security remains tight in the area as both sides seek resolution to the growing crisis.

