Tiwa Savage listed to perform at coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III

Sensational Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage has been listed as one of the music acts that will perform at the forthcoming coronation of British monarch Prince Charles III.

This was made known in a statement released on Monday by the organisers which listed Tiwa Savage as one of the select few African artistes to perform at the historic coronation concert.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage will be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians. Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds. We are confident that her performance will add colour and excitement to the event,” the statement read.

This is the first time a Nigerian musician will receive this honour as Tiwa Savage will be joining a star-studded lineup of entertainers, including Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, who are set to provide entertainment for guests during the coronation concert and Big Lunch on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The coronation event marks the official ascension of the monarch, King Charles III, and his Queen Consort, Camilla, to the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The festivities which will last for three days include several notable events, such as the concert and a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out”.

