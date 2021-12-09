Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, others top Google Nigeria search for 2021

Nigerian socialites Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana and the popular Korean series, Squid Game earned the top spot on Google most searched list for 2021.

The list was disclosed by global search engine company, Google as it released the results of its 2021 Year in Search; showing the most searched terms, topics and questions by Nigerians in the year 2021.

The lists compiled the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captures the world’s attention each year.

A statement by Google revealed that as the COVID-19 pandemic entered its second year; Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and information that revealed their interests in topics related to music, movies, TV shows; as well as sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle. Further, the company disclosed that top search topics like ‘Paralympics’, ‘Euro 2020’ , ‘EPL’ , ‘Chelsea F.C.’ and ‘Champions league’ were reflective of the country’s uncompromising love for the sport.

Singer-songwriter Tiwa Savage who was embroiled in a s*x tape scandal, Destiny Etiko and soccer star Romelu Lukaku topped their respective categories; with Google noting that this demonstrated Nigerians’ love for top entertainment personalities and athletes.

Also, Squid Game topped the category of trending movies and series.

Meanwhile, Google has also released a list of some of the most popular queries posed to the search engine by Nigerians in the course of the year. They range from enquiries such as ‘How to check JAMB result 2021?’; to search terms like ‘Alcohol lyrics’, ‘TB Joshua’ and ‘Pornstar martini cocktail recipe’.

Here are the trending Google searches by Nigerians in 2021:

Top 10 trending searches

Paralympics

Euro 2020

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

TB Joshua

La Liga

EPL

Champions league

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sound Sultan

Top trending people

1 Tiwa Savage

2 Obi Cubana

3 Sunday Igboho

4 Romelu Lukaku

5 Nnamdi Kanu

6 Elon Musk

7 Baba Ijesha

8 Omah Lay

9 Raphael Varane

10 Fabrizio Romano

Top trending musicians

1 Tiwa Savage

2 Omah Lay

3 Lil Nas X

4 Ruger

5 Ayra Starr

6 Buju

7 Bobby Shmurda

8 Seyi Shay

9 Chidinma Ekile

10 Naira Marley

Top lyrics

1 Alcohol lyrics

2 Bloody Samaritan lyrics

3 My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics

4 Peru lyrics

5 Ruger Bounce lyrics

6 Infinity lyrics

7 Cash App lyrics

8 Jowo lyrics

9 Big Thug Boys lyrics

10 Feeling lyrics

