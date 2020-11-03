Tiwa Savage recounts how she attempted suicide twice

‘Koroba’ crooner and mother of one, Tiwatope Savage has recounted how she tried to kill herself on two fateful occasions while she was still studying in the United Kingdom (UK).

The sultry singer, who shared her story in a Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Monday, said that the incident happened while she was studying in London.

Speaking further during the interview, Tiwa Savage who was once married to Tunde Balogun aka Teebillz said she almost committed suicide due to bullying she received as a black kid in the UK.

According to Tiwa, her strong Nigerian accent was mocked by her classmates and she had to get a Police escort to stop the trolls.

“I moved to London with my mum at age 10. I was teased so badly. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on. It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed.

“I was really bullied; they will flush my head down the toilet during lunch break. I had to have a police escort me sometimes because after school they would rush me on the bus.

“These were gangs of girls, it was really bad. I wanted to bleach to be lighter and was growing my hair. The bullying went on for three to four years,” she added.

