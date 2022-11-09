Tiwa Savage resurrects leaked lewd video controversy in new single with Asake

Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage spoke about one of the most controversial moments since her emergence into fame in her newly released single, ‘Loaded’ featuring sensational artiste, Asake.

In 2021, Tiwa Savage made headlines after her lewd video leaked online. She was criticized by several of her fans for failing to uphold morality and allowing such a debasing incident to take place.

READ ALSO:Singer Tiwa Savage says she wants a wealthier partner

In her new single featuring Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) singer, Asake, Tiwa who sang mostly in Yoruba revisited her leaked tape, where she noted the scandal cannot ruin her life.

“They planned against me, but s3x tape can’t ruin my life,” she sang in Yoruba in the video.

The 42-year-old mum of one who sang alongside Asake in the video that was released at midnight on Tuesday, November 8 further proceeded to say, “who never f*ck, hands in the air”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now