Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay captured 'fighting' at hair saloon | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay captured ‘fighting’ at hair saloon
A video has surfaced online showing Nigerian singers, Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay exchanging words at a hair saloon in Lagos State.
In the video, both singers seemingly ran into each other at the saloon, and the meeting did not go down well.
The video was published online by the celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut on Instagram.
As Tiwa decided to address the ongoing feud between them, the self-acclaimed African Bad girl was heard urging her colleague to tell her about the snide remarks she has been saying about her in recent years.
An obviously livid Tiwa Savage angrily rained curses on her Seyi Shay noting that she is prepared to face off and unapologetically create a scene.
Meanwhile, Seyi was heard saying she only came to say hello to Tiwa, so she could end their long running feud. However, Savage wasn’t having none of it.
Tiwa Savage instead suggested that Shay could have dialled her on a phone, or perhaps send a text message to address their feud.
In the latter part of the video, Savage pointed out that she is aware of the nefarious things Seyi Shay and Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani have been saying about her.
Also, the mother of one spoke about the diss track that was recorded to ruin her music career and image.
The songstress went ahead to swear by her son, Jamil that she has never once had a reason to ruin Seyi Shay’s chances of getting gigs.
Watch the video below.
By Adekunle Fajana
