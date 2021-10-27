Tiwa Savage showcases fan who tattooed singer’s face on her back

Nigerian recording artiste, Tiwa Savage has acknowledged a fan who inked the singer’s face on her back.

Tiwa Savage reposted the video of the fan flaunting her recently acquired tattoo on her Instagram page.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the singer used a stunned emoji in the caption.

The video is coming several days after the award winning Nigerian singer was criticized for her controversial tape that made headlines a week ago.

See video of Tiwa Savage’s staunch fan paying tribute to her below.

