Entertainment
Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, urges men to make their ‘woman their side chick’
Nigerian music executive, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz has admonished men to focus on their relationship with their partners and disregard ‘side chicks’.
A side chick is a woman one dates in addition to a girlfriend or wife, usually in secret.
Speaking via his Instagram page on Thursday, June 9, Teebillz who was married to singer Tiwa Savage advised men to make their partners their sidechicks.
Read also :‘I am still curious to know what position Trump promised him,’ Teebillz mocks Fani-Kayode over support for ex-US president
He also shared a photo of him and his woman in a pool as he warned men about the cost of keeping side chicks.
The couple posed chest to chest in the photo, their lips inches apart.
In the caption, Teebillz wrote: “When you make your woman your side chic, you will understand how costly outside chic is for your soul”.
