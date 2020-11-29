Tiwa’s ‘Celia’ makes Time Magazines’ Top 10 albums for 2020; Legendary Bongos Ikwue’s advise to Nigerians. See other fresh scoops you don’t want to miss…

TIWA SAVAGE:

Former First Lady of Supreme Mavin Dynasty (SMD) label owned by Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage hit a milestone during the week when her album titled “CELIA” was selected among the top ten 2020 albums by Time Magazine.

Describing the album, Time Magazine says; “the latest album from Savage, a Nigerian singer-songwriter who many call the “Queen of Afrobeats,” is characterised by infectious buoyancy”.

“A veteran of the American, British and Nigerian music industries, Savage has an innate understanding of how various strains of music from the Black diaspora fit together, so R&B, rap, Afrobeats, and global pop coalesce seamlessly on the record”.

“Savage’s featherweight and precise voice flips fluidly between English and Yoruba, while bright horn sections drift in and out.

“She also shows off an alluring chemistry with an array of artists, from Sam Smith to Davido to Naira Marley,” the statement by Time Magazine read in part.

In her reaction, Tiwa wrote thus on her official Twitter page (@Tiwasavage): “I doubted many things but one thing I knew for sure was what a beautiful body of work myself and everyone involved created, we created magic.

“Soooo many projects dropped this year all over the world and TIME MAGAZINE picked #CELIA as one of their top 10 albums released this year. Ope ni fun Eledumare!” she concluded.



LAYCON:



Winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Olamilekan Agbelesebiobla aka Laycon has hit another milestone, this time, with his fledging music career.

We can confirm that Hip hop’, the video of one of the songs of the reality TV star, has hit over 101,100 views on YouTube eight hours after it was released on the popular video streaming website.

Laycon had teamed up with Deshinor, to release his hit song and has followed up with a beffitting visual for the song which also features fellow housemate Emuobonuvie ‘Neo’ Akpofure, third runner-up for the Big Brother Naija Season 5 show.

BONGOS IKWUE:



The composer and singer of the 80’s drama “Cockrow at Dawn” sig tune, Bongos Ikwue was the star attraction at the event tagged “A Plethora of Creative Minds: An Evening with Peter Umeadi and Friends at Agukwu Nri” in Anambra State.

Bongos Ikwue became the cynosure of all eyes at the event when he mounted the podium to perform his special numbers “Mustapha and Christopher” and “Man and Man”. He also supplied philosophical insights by cracking “The Power of Zero”.

The legendary musician also offered the advice: “Look for money as if you’ll never die; worship God as if you’ll die tomorrow!” In the end, Bongos Ikwue averred, “Humility is the only thing that can conquer arrogance.”

READ ALSO: Gbemi and Bukola Saraki reconcile, 9ice begs wife, Nigerians over alleged cheating, PMAN factions united and other gists you don’t want to miss

BISOLA BBNAIJA:



One of the housemates of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Bisola Aiyeola has suggested that she may not take a second shot at marriage in the near future because it’s not that easy having another child and building a new home altogether.

The reality TV star turned actress who revealed this in an interview while sharing her thoughts on having a nuclear family unit as a single mother.

However, she said that if marriage comes her way, she’ll embrace but according to her, the reality of it is that, it’s not as beautiful as it sounds.

Bisola said; “There’s the urge to have that close nuclear family unit and then there’s the reality; it’s not that easy having another child and building a new home. I’ve heard from other people’s experiences too. Somehow, I’ve been able to manage all these years with my daughter.

“I am proud of her; she’s in secondary school now. I just want to work on giving her the best. I won’t say that I am using torchlight to look for a family now, but if it does happen, I’ll embrace it with all of me. But the reality of it is that it’s not as beautiful as it sounds,” she added.

DAKORE EGBUSON-AKANDE:

9

Sultry Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande has been confirmed as juror for the forthcoming Paris International Film Festival slated for February 4 -14, 2021.

The development was confirmed by the thespian who described her appointment as a juror for the Paris International Film Festival as an opportunity to ‘become more inclusive’.

Dakore wrote thus on Instagram; “We have a unique and necessary opportunity to become more inclusive across all disciplines to better appreciate our diversity and bridge the gaps so we can create a better world and film is a very powerful tool for these changes to begin”.

NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPEANT:

The remake of the movie ‘Nneka The Pretty Serpent’, first released in 1992 is set to hit the cinemas to the delight of movie buffs, critics and lovers alike.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the first teaser for the remake of the movie is scheduled to open in cinemas on December 18, 2020, after it was unveiled by Play Network Studios, producers of the movie.

According to Baruch Apata, the scriptwriter of the remake; “Viewers should expect to see scenes and faces from the original story but ideas not explored before. The story will take a global approach with a background story that answers some questions that the original story barely explores”.

Join the conversation

Opinions