‘To end insecurity, extend Kanu and Igboho’s treatment to bandits,’ Afenifere tells Buhari

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Tuesday, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy the same energy against promoters of separatists groups to bandits in the country.

The Afenifere made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

The group was reacting to the arrest of the self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, on Monday night.

READ ALSO: Attack on Igboho’s home a sad indicator of Nigeria’s slide to Abacha’s era – Afenifere

Afenifere insisted that the county’s insecurity would have ended if Buhari’s administration treated bandits and terrorists the way it has been treating Igboho; and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested by security agents on June 27.

The statement read: “If half of the energy deployed to apprehend the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and Sunday Igboho had been deployed to the menace of terrorists and bandits who kill, rape, rob, and kidnap people, we would not have been in the unfortunate security mess that we are presently.”

Join the conversation

Opinions