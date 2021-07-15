To ensure hitch-free polls, Reps to pass amended Electoral Act today

The House of Representatives is set to pass the amendments to the Electoral Act, 2010 today (Thursday).

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Committee on Electoral Matters laid its report on the Electoral Act, 2010 (Amendment) Bill at the plenary on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the committee, Aisha Dukku, prayed the House to receive the report on: ‘A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010, and enact the Electoral Act, 2021, to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory Elections; and for Related Matters.’

The bill was referred to the committee on November 24, 2020.

In the report, the committee recommended that electronic voting and transmission of results should be left at the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Section 48(2) of the bill reads, “Voting at an election and transmission of result under this bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission.”

However, there has been widespread criticism over Section 50(2) of the bill.

The section states that INEC could make use of electronic voting, but it should not transfer the results by electronic means.

The section reads, “Voting at an election under this bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission, which may include electronic voting, provided that the commission shall not transmit results of elections by electronic means.”

Furthermore, the lawmakers are billed to reconsider two bills from the preceding 8th National Assembly.

These are the Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2020 (HB. 753); and Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2020 (HB. 1340).

