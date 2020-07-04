To have a shot at presidency in 2023, the Igbo must do away with ‘victim mentality’ —Moghalu

A former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu on Saturday urged the Igbos in Nigeria to put an end to “victim mentality” ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

Moghalu, who made the call via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, advised the Igbo to develop a strategy in conjunction with other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

The political economist was the Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections.

The Igbo are among the ethnic groups in the country positioning for a shot at the presidency in three years’ time.

Moghalu wrote:

“Nigerian Igbo complain about political marginalization. While true because of the civil war and while because Nigeria needs a new grand bargain between its ethnic nationalities, the Igbos themselves have harmed themselves. They must first shed victim mentality.

READ ALSO: Time for far-reaching restructuring of Nigeria’s economy —Moghalu

“They must address the disadvantage of being ‘led’ by selfish, greedy and self-centred political elite masquerading as political and socio-cultural leaders who are the first to shoot down their own.

“Many Igbo leaders are fine men and women. But there are too many that are envious and self-hating, choose to be politically second- class so long it serves their little interests.

“Ndigbo need strategy, with high impact strategic engagement with other ethnic nationalities with a win-win proposition, not ethnic noise-making.”

Join the conversation

Opinions