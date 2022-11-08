To hell with Atiku! Ortom blows hot, says anyone supporting ex-VP is an enemy (Video)

The crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to fester after the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, launched a tirade against the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom issued this criticism on Sunday when he hosted his colleagues — Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu — in Makurdi, the Benue capital.

SEE VIDEO

The four governors arrived in Makurdi on Sunday for the official launch of the PDP’s governorship and National Assembly campaigns, which is set to take place on Monday.

READ ALSO:PDP CRISIS: Ortom reveals reason for staunch loyalty to Wike

He also lamented the attacks on residents in the state.

Atiku‘s campaign for president, according to Ortom, would allow the slaughter of Benue citizens to continue.

The governor bemoaned the murders of 18 people last Friday in his council district, where a 20-year-old guy allegedly had his eyes removed as a message to the governor.

Speaking on why he opposes an Atiku presidency, Ortom stated, “To hell with Atiku and any other Fulani man. And any man supporting Atiku and all that is an enemy. I want this to be known. As long as I am governor. They should go and tell him. You want me to be a slave for a Fulani. Anybody supporting Atiku is an enemy of Benue,” Ortom said.

“My people are being killed and you want me to be quiet. My tenure ends in May and you can do whatever you want if you think you have the powers.

“I have written my will. When I gave it to my wife, she cried all night. If I die at 62, many of my mates have gone a long time ago and if I die today, I’m a fulfilled person. But let it be recorded that I died resisting the invasion and killing of my people.

“If the elections will hold, we are good to go and by the grace of God, we will win. Benue is PDP and PDP is Benue state.”

Ortom is one of the PDP governors demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the party, and has boycotted Atiku’s presidential campaign, as a result.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now