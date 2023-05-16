To redeem his image, Buhari must sack INEC Chairman before leaving office —Atiku spokesman, Bwala

Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his electoral legacy by sacking the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood.

Bwala, who was a guest on Arise TV political programme on Tuesday, said sacking Mahmoud over his shoddy handling of the 2023 general elections was the only way Buhari would maintain his integrity and restore any confidence Nigerians reposed in him

Bwala added that Nigerians have lost confidence in the INEC boss and his ability to conduct credible, fair and equitable elections going forward.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has marred his electoral legacy by invalidating the signing of the Electoral Act because the whole essence of the Electoral Act was abused in this election by the INEC Chairman,” Bwala said.

“So to redeem his image and electoral legacy, he must sack the INEC Chairman, especially against the possibility of a run-off election.

“With petitions ongoing in court against the concluded elections, there may be need for the president to be prepared for a run off election. And if it comes to that, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has to be sacked for a new person to take over.

“Nigerians have totally lost confidence in him and will require an unbiased umpire to prepare for this possibility,” he added.

