To stem insecurity, Abia govt reviews curfew | Ripples Nigeria

To stem insecurity, Abia govt reviews curfew
The Abia government has announced a review of the curfew imposed on Aba and Umuahia between 8 pm and 6 am.
In this edict, the towns of Ohafia and Arochukwu were also included in the curfew.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Anthony Agbazuere, on Tuesday, April 6, in Umuahia.
It stated that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Abia State Security Council on Tuesday.
“Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved that the curfew imposed in the state should henceforth commence from 8 pm to 6 am, and the towns involved are Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, and Arochukwu.
“All citizens are advised to strictly comply to avoid collateral consequences as security agencies are already on alert to ensure airtight enforcement of the curfew.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the state government had on April 5 imposed a 10 pm to 6 am curfew on Aba and Umuahia.
This was in response to an attack by gunmen who stormed the prison in the southeastern city of Owerri after blasting their way in with explosives.
It was among a series of coordinated assaults launched in the early hours of Monday, which also targeted police and military facilities in the capital of Imo state.
Nigerian police have blamed the attacks on the paramilitary wing of a banned separatist movement in the region called the Eastern Security Network.
However, the group has denied involvement.
