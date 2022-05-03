‘Today’s woman no send you’, Paul Play Dairo tells promiscuous men

Veteran Nigerian recording artiste, Paul Play Dairo has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to admonish married men to desist from cheating on their wives.

Speaking via his IG page on Monday night, Paul Play told men to quit hiding behind the ‘traditional’ masculine excuse that often allows them to cheat on their partners. He stated that the modern woman does not care about certain attributes of a cheating partner.

He added that any man who is ready to cheat on his wife should also be ready for her to cheat on him.

He added:

“The Bible says love your neighbour as yourself. If you think you can hide under tradition and start behaving anyhow, today’s woman no send you. You go hear am!”

He continued: “Tradition ko, trabaye ni.”

