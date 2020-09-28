Togo gets first female prime minister | Ripples Nigeria
International Latest

Togo gets first female prime minister

September 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, on Monday, appointed Victoire Tomegah Dogbe as the country’s new prime minister.

Dogbe, 60, replaced Komi Selom who resigned from the position last Friday.

She is the first woman to head the government in the West African nation.

READ ALSO: Leave now, you’re bankrupt of ideas, Obasanjo tells Togolese President

The new PM is a close ally of President Gnassingbe and has served as his chief of staff since 2009.

The president, who took over from his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema in 2005, was re-elected in February.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */