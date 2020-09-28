Togo gets first female prime minister | Ripples Nigeria

The Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbe, on Monday, appointed Victoire Tomegah Dogbe as the country’s new prime minister.
Dogbe, 60, replaced Komi Selom who resigned from the position last Friday.
She is the first woman to head the government in the West African nation.
The new PM is a close ally of President Gnassingbe and has served as his chief of staff since 2009.
The president, who took over from his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema in 2005, was re-elected in February.
