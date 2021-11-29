Toke Makinwa brags about achievement, says ‘husband, offspring’ still missing

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to her social media page to brag about her achievements, however, she said she is still expecting her own husband and a child.

Toke who was married to fitness coach, Maje Ayide spoke about everything that she has amassed in recent years on the social media platform, Twitter.

The media personality who is currently serving as the anchor of the survival reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search said she got three shows on TV and multiple endorsement deals but did not talk much about her achievements.

Toke Makinwa revealed that she was living the kind of life she had once prayed for, and anyone can attempt to do the job if it’s easy.

Here is what she wrote:

