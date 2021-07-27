Entertainment
Toke Makinwa confirmed as BBNaija Season 6 host
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has been confirmed as the host of the spinoff show, BBNaija Season 6: The Buzz which is exclusive to the streaming platform, ShowMax.
According to a statement by ShowMax Nigerian Public Relations officer, Onna Okafor, fans of Big Brother Naija should expect a segment with the media personality.
The show titled, BBNaija: The Buzz will kick off on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
The programme will see the media personality share her no-holds-barred opinion on happenings in the BBNaija house.
READ ALSO: CELEB GIST: Actress Tonto Dikeh finds love again, as Toke Makinwa continues search for life partner… More
Toke Makinwa has since revealed she is excited with the new programme.
Here is what she stated;
“I am unfiltered.
“This is almost like the unfiltered version of Big Brother where we bring you weekly highlights so I’m looking forward to them messing up, I’m looking forward to them creating more drama because that way my show gets even more interesting.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....