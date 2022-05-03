Entertainment
Toke Makinwa explains why she can’t lower her standards for any man
Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has stated in a post on her Instagram stories that she is not prepared to lower her standards for any man.
Speaking via her IG stories on Tuesday afternoon, Makinwa mentioned that only a man who can ‘give her the moon’ can impress her in this current stage of her life.
The media personality was formerly married to the gym instructor, Maje Ayida before she filed for a divorce in 2016. She has since remained single, and not entered into any notable relationship.
In the opening part of her post, Makinwa mentioned that she has set her ‘bar extremely high’.
“At this rate I can definitely say I ve become the knight in shining armour I ‘ve always dreamed of.
“Feels so good to be so empowered to do for me what I once thought I needed someone to. The bar is set extremely high too,” she wrote.
The media personality continued:
“Simply put It will take a lot, so much more to impress me cos I ve saved myself so much in this lifetime that to give up my comfort and peace of mind for any man, you ‘ve got to bring me the moon.
“Bettter still evacuate the earth and give it to me.”
