Toke Makinwa slams fire service for arriving over 15 hours after emergency call | Ripples Nigeria

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 24, Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa took to social media to drag the emergency fire department in Lagos State.

According to the fashion entrepreneur, the emergency fire department failed to show up at her apartment until 20 hours after the initial fire outbreak.

The livid media personality stated that the department failed to render their service with immediate effect.

In her post, she revealed that she was infuriated at their negligence.

Taking to Twitter, Toke wrote;

“Nigeria is jokes man, this is a fucking movie. There was a fire at my house last night. Thank God it was curtailed. Emergency fire department was called guys. Guess what time they strolled in to my house? 1pm today.

”This country is designed to frustrate you. You call on the fire department and they show up almost 20 hours later; asking questions like “who put out the fire”? I am still shocked.

”5 fire fighters in uniform walk up to me talking about can they inspect the location of the fire outbreak?? We needed you at 10pm last night. You didn’t show up. We fought to contain the situation and you want to inspect what exactly??? This country is a pure cruise.

”Then they ask to come back to teach the household how to use a fire extinguisher… The shock I’m feeling, the anger and tiredness, I’m not sure how to feel about my country, Nigeria.”

