Toke Makinwa tests positive for Covid-19

Chatterbox media personality, Toke Makinwa has tested positive for the dreaded Covid-19 disease which has infected many across the globe.

The ex-wife of fitness guru, Maje Ayida who revealed her experience on her Vlog on Thursday, also disclosed that the last two weeks have been really tough for her.

According to the Rhythm FM on air personality, there is a second wave of the deadly virus in town and it is spreading really fast.

Toke said; “The COVID-19 experience I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet, but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

“Covid-19 is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast.

“I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what.

“Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!! Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always,” she added.

This came after the Chief Executive Officer of IROKOtv, Jason Njoku, and his wife, Mary, tested positive for COVID-19.

Njoku, who is the co-founder of the company, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle.

He added that although he is feeling unwell, his wife’s condition has improved.

