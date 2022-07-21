Toke Makinwa to return as host for BBNaija: The Buzz season 2

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has confirmed that she will be returning as the host of the Big Brother Naija spin-off show, The Buzz.

The Buzz is a Showmax Original talk show on trending gist from the Big Brother Naija show. It has been renewed ahead of the new season.

Ahead of the new season, the streaming platform, ShowMax confirmed season two of the show on Wednesday, in a video featuring Toke Makinwa.

BBNaija’s The Buzz launched last year with season six of the reality show. New weekly episodes featured celebrities taking rounds to analyse the housemates. A selling point for the show was its exclusive access to unaired diary sessions.

Equally, the seventh edition of the reality TV show is set to kick off on Saturday, July 23 and on Sunday, July 24.

