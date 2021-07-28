Tokyo 2020: Despite crashing out, Ogunbanwo sets new Nigerian swimming record

Despite crashing out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria’s sole representative in swimming, Abiola Ogunbanwo has set a new national record.

Before Wednesday, 28 July, no Nigerian woman had gone under a minute in the women’s 100m freestyle event, with 1:00.50 being the record time since 2007.

But Ogunbanwo set a new record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre when she won Heat 1 of her favourite event in 59.74s.

Competing in the very first heat of the women’s 100m freestyle event, Ogunbanwo finished ahead of Andela Antunovic of Montenegro (1:00.01), Nepal’s Gaurika Singh (1:00.11), and Mineri Gomez of Guam (1:04.00).

Her finishing time was however not good enough to take her through to the next round, as it was only the 50th best time in the event.

In the women’s 100m freestyle event, the time returned by competitors is all that matters in the heats, as only the fastest 16 swimmers get to advance to the next round.

But Ogunbanwo can hold her head up high after adding the 100m national record to the 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke national records she currently holds.

