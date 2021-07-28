Sports
Tokyo 2020: Despite crashing out, Ogunbanwo sets new Nigerian swimming record
Despite crashing out of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Nigeria’s sole representative in swimming, Abiola Ogunbanwo has set a new national record.
Before Wednesday, 28 July, no Nigerian woman had gone under a minute in the women’s 100m freestyle event, with 1:00.50 being the record time since 2007.
But Ogunbanwo set a new record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre when she won Heat 1 of her favourite event in 59.74s.
Read Also: Tokyo Olympics: Out of 10 sports, Team Nigeria already out of medal race in five
Competing in the very first heat of the women’s 100m freestyle event, Ogunbanwo finished ahead of Andela Antunovic of Montenegro (1:00.01), Nepal’s Gaurika Singh (1:00.11), and Mineri Gomez of Guam (1:04.00).
Her finishing time was however not good enough to take her through to the next round, as it was only the 50th best time in the event.
In the women’s 100m freestyle event, the time returned by competitors is all that matters in the heats, as only the fastest 16 swimmers get to advance to the next round.
But Ogunbanwo can hold her head up high after adding the 100m national record to the 400m freestyle and 200m breaststroke national records she currently holds.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....