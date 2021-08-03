Sports
Tokyo 2020: Oduduru reaches semi-finals in 200m race after disqualification in 100m
Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru has shrugged off the disappointment in the men’s 100m race at the Tokyo Olympic Games to reach the semifinals of the 200m race.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how Oduduru was disqualified from the men’s 100m event at the weekend for false starting.
The 24-year-old on Tuesday morning qualified for the semifinals, finishing second in 20.36 seconds just behind Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer who won in 20.31 seconds.
South Africa’s Anaso Jobdwana got the third automatic spot in 20.78s.
Read Also: Ese Brume wins Olympic bronze in long jump – first medal for Nigeria in Tokyo
Oduduru will be competing for a place in the men’s 200m final when he hits the track for the Semi-finals later on Tuesday.
He has been drawn in the first heat of the round and will square up against Italy’s Eseosa Desalu and Qatar’s Femi Ogunode who both have Nigerian roots.
The semifinal race is slated for 12:50pm Nigeria time.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....