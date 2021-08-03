Tokyo 2020: Oduduru reaches semi-finals in 200m race after disqualification in 100m

Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru has shrugged off the disappointment in the men’s 100m race at the Tokyo Olympic Games to reach the semifinals of the 200m race.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how Oduduru was disqualified from the men’s 100m event at the weekend for false starting.

The 24-year-old on Tuesday morning qualified for the semifinals, finishing second in 20.36 seconds just behind Jamaica’s Rasheed Dwyer who won in 20.31 seconds.

South Africa’s Anaso Jobdwana got the third automatic spot in 20.78s.

Oduduru will be competing for a place in the men’s 200m final when he hits the track for the Semi-finals later on Tuesday.

He has been drawn in the first heat of the round and will square up against Italy’s Eseosa Desalu and Qatar’s Femi Ogunode who both have Nigerian roots.

The semifinal race is slated for 12:50pm Nigeria time.

