Sports
Tokyo 2020: Uche Eke misses out on last-eight spot in gymnastics
It has not been a very great start for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo Olympics since the official kick-off on Friday, 23 July.
The team’s gymnast, Uche Eke on Saturday morning, missed the chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals in the gymnastics event.
Competing in the men’s all round artistic gymnastics event, Eke placed 36th with a score of 74.765 which was not enough for a place in the last eight.
The 24-year-old was Nigeria’s sole representative at the on-going Tokyo Olympics.
Read Also: China’s Qian Yang claims first gold medal at Tokyo 2020
Also on Saturday, Esther Toko could not make it to the quarter-finals in the women’s single repechage 2 in the rowing event, after placing fourth with a time of 9:07.54.
Although Toko missed out on chances of a medal, she qualifies for the semi-final EF round which will determine her overall ranking in the event.
Also, in the women’s singles in table tennis event, veteran Funke Oshonaike lost 4-1 to Juan Liu of USA in the preliminary stage.
Meanwhile, Japanese Naohisa Takato has captured Japan’s first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a win over Taiwan’s Yang Yung Wei in the men’s under-60 kg final at Nippon Budokan on Saturday.
Takato made amends of his failure to claim a gold medal at Rio 2016.
Funa Tonaki already claimed silver in the women’s under-48 kg to give hosts Japan its first medal of the Games.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....