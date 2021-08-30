Sports
Tokyo: Oluwafemiayo wins gold in powerlifting; breaks world, paralympic records
Nigeria’s Folashade Oluwafemiayo has clinched another gold for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Paralympics in Tokyo.
Her triumph adds to Nigeria’s success in the powerlifting event at the rescheduled Tokyo Games, as all medals won have been from the sport.
Oluwafemiayo broke the world and Paralympic records to win gold on Monday morning.
Featuring in the -86kg, she made her intent known with her first lift of 147kg, shattering the Paralympic record of 135kg.
Her subsequent three attempts (149kg, 151kg and 152kg) either broke the Paralympic record or set a new world record. China’s Feifei Zheng won Silver lifting 139kg.
She is the third athlete and also third powerlifter to win gold for Team Nigeria, emulating the feat of Bose Omolayo and Latifat Tijani.
Team Nigeria now has three gold medals and two bronze medals at the ongoing games.
The West African giants are now in the 21st position on the medal table.
