Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigers ranked higher than group foes Italy, Germany

Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have been ranked as the fourth team in a list of 12 participating at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Mike Brown team were ranked higher than their Group B opponents, Italy and Germany, only below Australia who are at the summit.

The power rankings which was published on FIBA’s official website on Friday is different from the FIBA World Ranking presented by Nike.

It is based on the recent performances of the teams, and determined by dividing the sum of all the win points, tie points, schedule points and bonus points by the number of games played.

D’Tigers have shown great spirit ahead of the Games, defeating world number one United States and world number four Argentina in friendlies.

The Nigerian men however lost to the Boomers of Australia in their final exhibition game before Tokyo.

Nigeria will kick off their Olympic campaign against Australia on 25 July at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

D’Tigers’ other Group B opponents Italy and Germany are seventh and ninth respectively.

