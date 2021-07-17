Sports
Tokyo Olympics: D’Tigers ranked higher than group foes Italy, Germany
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have been ranked as the fourth team in a list of 12 participating at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Mike Brown team were ranked higher than their Group B opponents, Italy and Germany, only below Australia who are at the summit.
The power rankings which was published on FIBA’s official website on Friday is different from the FIBA World Ranking presented by Nike.
It is based on the recent performances of the teams, and determined by dividing the sum of all the win points, tie points, schedule points and bonus points by the number of games played.
Read Also: Six days to Tokyo Olympics – full 60-man list of Team Nigeria athletes
D’Tigers have shown great spirit ahead of the Games, defeating world number one United States and world number four Argentina in friendlies.
The Nigerian men however lost to the Boomers of Australia in their final exhibition game before Tokyo.
Nigeria will kick off their Olympic campaign against Australia on 25 July at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.
D’Tigers’ other Group B opponents Italy and Germany are seventh and ninth respectively.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....