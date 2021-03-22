TOKYO OLYMPICS: Team Nigeria to camp in Edo, take advantage of 'world-class' equipment | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian contingent to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be camping in Benin City, Edo state ahead of the outing.

The choice of Edo, according to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, was so that athletes and officials can take advantage of the world-class equipment available in the state.

Edo had spent the past three years preparing for the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival, which has finally been scheduled to hold between 2 and 14 of April, 2021.

With the facilities that have been put in place for the Festival at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, this summer’s Olympics team would be benefiting greatly as their camping would open immediately after the Festival.

Read Also: Nat’l Sports Festival: COVID-19 vaccine made compulsory for athletes, officials

This was stated in a communique issued after a meeting between the local organizing committee of the Edo 2020 Festival and the Federal Ministry of Sports.

“The (Edo) Government and the Ministry has agreed that Nigeria’s contingent for the [Tokyo] Olympics would be camped in the state for preparation for the games to take advantage of the world-class equipment and facilities in the state,” read the statement.

The Tokyo Olympics was initially billed for the summer of 2020, but was postponed to this year due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time.

The Games is set to hold between July 23 and August 8, and Nigeria’s contingent are expected to focus on participating in 11 sports out of 33, according to the Fedral Ministry.

Join the conversation

Opinions