Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria’s special athletes will make us proud -Sports Minister

Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Development Minster, Sunday Dare is confident that the special athletes representing the country at the Tokyo Paralympics Games will do well.

Dare says he is sure that Team Nigeria will live up to billings and do the nation proud as the Games get underway on Tuesday.

“Based on condition precedent and the resilience of our special athletes especially when on international assignments, I have no doubt in my mind that these athletes will again make Nigeria proud,” said Dare.

“Their ability to excel and Win medals is in no doubt. They have been consistent. They have trained long and hard.”

The Minister further said that having worked closely with the coaches and technical team of the athletes, he is sure they will give Nigeria their best in the next two weeks while praying and wishing them the best outcomes at their events in Tokyo.

The Paralympics Delayed by a year because of the pandemic and with supporters unable to attend apart from a small number of schoolchildren, these will be a different Games to any previous edition.

