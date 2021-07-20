Politics
Tolerance, prayer solution to Nigeria’s insecurity – Gov Bagudu
The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday, identified tolerance, love, patriotism and consistent prayers by Nigerians as the possible remedy for the lingering security challenges in the country.
Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the state.
The governor stressed the need for Nigerians to show love, tolerance, and respect for each others’ religion, tribe, ethnicity, culture, and tradition for the progress of the nation.
He urged the citizens to rally round government at all levels in order to gain more dividends of democracy.
READ ALSO: Buhari, Gov Bagudu meet on abduction of Kebbi college students
Bagudu said: “There is no better period than now to exhibit the virtues and sterling qualities of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in this Holy Month.
“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity, and socio-economic prosperity of the nation.
“All hands must therefore be on deck by all peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerians to make the country more secured and restore its lost glory.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....