Tolerance, prayer solution to Nigeria’s insecurity – Gov Bagudu

The Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on Tuesday, identified tolerance, love, patriotism and consistent prayers by Nigerians as the possible remedy for the lingering security challenges in the country.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the people of the state.

The governor stressed the need for Nigerians to show love, tolerance, and respect for each others’ religion, tribe, ethnicity, culture, and tradition for the progress of the nation.

He urged the citizens to rally round government at all levels in order to gain more dividends of democracy.

Bagudu said: “There is no better period than now to exhibit the virtues and sterling qualities of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in this Holy Month.

“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity, and socio-economic prosperity of the nation.

“All hands must therefore be on deck by all peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerians to make the country more secured and restore its lost glory.”

