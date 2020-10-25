Tompolo’s ally reacts to claim ex-militant leader plans to fight Nigerian govt

Claims that a former Niger Delta militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, better known as Tompolo, has plans to attack the Federal Government have been refuted by Bello Bina.

Bina, a former caretaker committee chairman of Brass Local Government Area in Bayelsa State, is a close ally to Tompolo.

Reports had claimed that Tompolo’s recent reappearance, after he was declared wanted by the Federal Government about six years ago, was a new plot to launch an attack against the government and the Niger Delta area.

But in a statement he released on Sunday, Bina debunked the report. He explained that the appearance of Tompolo in a viral video was to thank God for his mercies on his life.

He said that people who want to blackmail the Federal Government for money and political positions were the ones behind the claims.

Bina said, “We know them and we will mention their names at the appropriate time. They wake up and drop Tompolo’s name. They claim Tompolo did this or that. They have started again to drop the name of Tompolo.

”Some politicians and ex-militants are trying to use that to curry favour from the government. Tompolo is innocent and just came back and finding a way forward.

“Tompolo is not planning to fight the Federal Government or anybody. He is not threatening any multinational company. He is quiet and minding his business.

“May I tell President Muhammadu Buharia that Tompolo is not the problem of the Niger Delta. The President should see beyond Tompolo.”

