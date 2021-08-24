Tonto Dike has planned a lie for her pastor, so she can post bikini pics

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is prepared to block members of her church on the social media platform, Instagram so she could upload her bikini photos.

Informing her fans and social media followers about her intentions on Tuesday morning, the controversial actress stated that she does not want to be castigated, hence, she will have to keep her church members at arms length.

She further said that she would tell her pastor she got hacked.

Here is what she stated on Instagram;

“So I have a bikini shoot.

“See me laughing at myself like a fool, shey I will not off my phone that day? Chia I’m such a local girl, I think am that girl that will wear a T-shirt to the pool.“

“The money is so sweet, I will block my church members the day I want to post it. I tell my pastor my page got hacked in fact lemme start blocking all those over sabi brethren,” she said.



